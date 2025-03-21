Holderness Investments Co. Sells 1,802 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $238.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
