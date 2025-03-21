HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,144 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 103.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 277,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $234.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

