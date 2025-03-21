HUB Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 581.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 50,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,045 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

