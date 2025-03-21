Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Sells 259,000 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,000 shares during the quarter. Evolv Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVLV. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

