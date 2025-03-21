Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

