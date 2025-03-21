Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

