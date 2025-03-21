Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,541,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,981,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,555,000 after purchasing an additional 142,984 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.