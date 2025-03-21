Pecaut & CO. Has $1.16 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 54.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE URI opened at $631.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.27 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

