Pecaut & CO. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $368.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.61 and its 200-day moving average is $391.45. The company has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

