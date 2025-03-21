Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now – March 18th

D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively engaged in researching, developing, or applying quantum computing technologies. These companies work on leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics to create advanced computing systems that promise significantly faster processing capabilities than classical computers, potentially transforming industries from cryptography to pharmaceuticals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 123,722,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,223,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 68,025,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,213,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,477,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,008,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.36. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,247,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,341,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 931,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

See Also