Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Vine Hill Capital Investment accounts for about 0.3% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIC. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Company Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

