Pecaut & CO. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $6,905,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

CIBR stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.