Pecaut & CO. Takes $755,000 Position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $108.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $81.74 and a 52 week high of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 68.22%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.