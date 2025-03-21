Kepos Capital LP Sells 319,200 Shares of Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its stake in Gigcapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,200 shares during the quarter. Gigcapital7 makes up approximately 15.4% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Gigcapital7 were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gigcapital7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,175,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gigcapital7 during the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gigcapital7 during the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gigcapital7 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000.

GIG opened at $10.13 on Friday. Gigcapital7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S.

