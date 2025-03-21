Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.22 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.72.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.92.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

