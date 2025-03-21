Palogic Value Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Palogic Value Management L.P. cut its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,461,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

