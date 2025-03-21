Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,994,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,248 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 306,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $145,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $523,657.42. This trade represents a 63.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 684.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,920.00%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.