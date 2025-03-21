Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,210 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $3,351,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,296 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.72 and a 1-year high of $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.23.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

