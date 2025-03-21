Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

