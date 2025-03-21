Whittier Trust Co. Sells 628 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,370,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 629,019 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

