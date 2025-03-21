Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $4.73 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CAE by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CAE by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $24.61 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

