Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $198.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.54 and a 52-week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

