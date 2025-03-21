SigFig Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALI. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 650,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 218,299 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 181,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,764,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 128,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BALI opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2059 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

