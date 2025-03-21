Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

