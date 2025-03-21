SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $328,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

