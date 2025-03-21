SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.89 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

