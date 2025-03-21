SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,114,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 94,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 168,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

