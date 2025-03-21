SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.