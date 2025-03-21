SigFig Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $31.72 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $32.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.