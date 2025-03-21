VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.60. 89,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,405,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

