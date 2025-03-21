Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock Price Down 3% – What’s Next?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.41. 7,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Oculis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 188,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oculis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

