iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,548,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,886,000 after purchasing an additional 591,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,378,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,629,000 after buying an additional 342,715 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,634.85. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

