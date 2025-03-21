Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 162.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $5.73 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.40. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,413. This represents a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $96,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.