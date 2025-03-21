NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,336 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,262 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $48,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $71.61 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.