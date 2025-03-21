Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,958 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

