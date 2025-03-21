Magnetar Financial LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in CleanSpark by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $95,866.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,450,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,186 shares of company stock worth $246,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

CleanSpark Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

