Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,817 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 341.1% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

SE opened at $127.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.15 and a beta of 1.61. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

