Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.2 %

HWM stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

