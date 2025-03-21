Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi lifted its position in Timken by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Timken by 25,983.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $74.70 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

