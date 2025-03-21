Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

Adobe stock opened at $389.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.50 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

