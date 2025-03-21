DCF Advisers LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 1.9% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its position in Baidu by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Baidu Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

