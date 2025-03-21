iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,402,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,548,596 shares.The stock last traded at $100.55 and had previously closed at $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after buying an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,955 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.