Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.