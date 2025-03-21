AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.