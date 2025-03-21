Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.10.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

