Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09, Zacks reports.
Alto Neuroscience Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.10.
About Alto Neuroscience
