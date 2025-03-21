AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 202,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 13,636.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 693,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after buying an additional 688,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

