Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Releases Earnings Results

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%. Yiren Digital updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 20.4 %

YRD opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.