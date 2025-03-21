Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Releases Earnings Results

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%. Yiren Digital updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Yiren Digital Trading Down 20.4 %
YRD opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $9.20.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
