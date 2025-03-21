Boston Partners Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 240.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.71 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.