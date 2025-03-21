SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 3.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $84,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,140,000 after buying an additional 1,725,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,822,000 after buying an additional 364,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,892,000 after buying an additional 1,019,984 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,075,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

