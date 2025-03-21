Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Joint by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 738,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.61. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

